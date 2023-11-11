Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Expands By 189.5%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
AppTech Payments Price Performance
Shares of APCXW stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.
About AppTech Payments
