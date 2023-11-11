Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Expands By 189.5%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AppTech Payments Price Performance

Shares of APCXW stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

About AppTech Payments

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.