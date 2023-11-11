Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Drops By 60.8%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the October 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APT Systems Stock Performance

APTY stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. APT Systems has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

Get APT Systems alerts:

APT Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

APT Systems, Inc, a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.