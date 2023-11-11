Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Drops By 60.8%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the October 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APT Systems Stock Performance

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc, a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

