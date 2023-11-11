Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Grows By 192.3%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.24. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
