Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Grows By 192.3%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.24. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

