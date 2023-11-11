Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Drops By 87.0%

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11.

Get First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,563,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.