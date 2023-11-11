Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Drops By 87.0%

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,563,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.
About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.