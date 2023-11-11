Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Declines By 67.7%

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the October 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FMANF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

About Freeman Gold

(Get Free Report)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.