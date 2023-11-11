Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Declines By 67.7%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the October 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Freeman Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FMANF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.22.
About Freeman Gold
