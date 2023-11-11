Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Decreases By 88.6%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HOLOW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. ATW Spac Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOWFree Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings in MicroCloud Hologram were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a holographic digital twin technology resource library. The company is based in China.

