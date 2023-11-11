Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Drops By 50.1%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the October 15th total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,398,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,330,000 after buying an additional 219,299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,320 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 339,999 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

