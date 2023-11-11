Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declines By 50.0%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

