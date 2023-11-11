Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Drops By 67.3%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the October 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.47.

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

