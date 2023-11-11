Short Interest in The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Drops By 50.0%

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wharf Price Performance

WARFY stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Wharf has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

Wharf Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Wharf’s dividend payout ratio is 19.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

See Also

