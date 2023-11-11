Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Declines By 87.6%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the October 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valeo Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Valeo has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

