Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Declines By 51.7%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the October 15th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 259.4 days.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. Valmet Oyj has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $35.00.
About Valmet Oyj
