Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Declines By 51.7%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the October 15th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 259.4 days.

OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. Valmet Oyj has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $35.00.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

