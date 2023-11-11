Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Drops By 96.5%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Stock Down 0.4 %

VONOY opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.94. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. Equities analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.