Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Grows By 50.0%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

Wilmar International stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.