Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Grows By 50.0%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wilmar International Stock Performance
Wilmar International stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.
Wilmar International Company Profile
