SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of SIGA Technologies worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 120.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $970,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 739.4% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 985,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 867,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 173.2% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 253,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 160,661 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.47 million, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.58. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

