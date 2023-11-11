Silver Bullet Data Services Group PLC (LON:SBDS) Insider Stephen Clarke Acquires 9,222 Shares

Silver Bullet Data Services Group PLC (LON:SBDS – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Clarke acquired 9,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £7,377.60 ($9,107.02).

Silver Bullet Data Services Group Stock Performance

LON SBDS opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.96) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -242.19 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.99. Silver Bullet Data Services Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 113.90 ($1.41).

Silver Bullet Data Services Group Company Profile

Silver Bullet Data Services Group PLC provides data and digital transformation services and tools for marketing and advertising purposes in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Customer Experience Services and 4D Platform. The company offers professional services for delivery of smart customer journey orchestration services; and privacy first contextual targeting and insights platform.

