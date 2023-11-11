Silver Bullet Data Services Group PLC (LON:SBDS) Insider Stephen Clarke Acquires 9,222 Shares

Silver Bullet Data Services Group PLC (LON:SBDS – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Clarke acquired 9,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £7,377.60 ($9,107.02).
Silver Bullet Data Services Group Stock Performance
LON SBDS opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.96) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -242.19 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.99. Silver Bullet Data Services Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 113.90 ($1.41).
Silver Bullet Data Services Group Company Profile
