Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.43% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

BLCN stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

