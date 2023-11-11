Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) vs. Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Financial Analysis

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF – Get Free Report) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 1 9 13 0 2.52

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $115.88, indicating a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $4.77 billion 3.01 $982.80 million $6.13 14.69

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Skyworks Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions 20.59% 20.92% 14.02%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for the usage in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

