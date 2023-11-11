Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Deepak Nath Sells 1,225 Shares of Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) insider Deepak Nath sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.20), for a total transaction of £12,103 ($14,940.13).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 989 ($12.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4,987.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 887 ($10.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.25). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 990.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.81) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($19.75) to GBX 1,500 ($18.52) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,444.40 ($17.83).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

