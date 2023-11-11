Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,008 ($12.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,442.91).

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.8 %

SN stock opened at GBX 989 ($12.21) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 990.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,126.32. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 887 ($10.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.25). The firm has a market cap of £8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4,987.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($19.75) to GBX 1,500 ($18.52) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.81) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,444.40 ($17.83).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

