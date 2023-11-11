SNDL (SNDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.05 million during the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%.
SNDL Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ SNDL opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SNDL has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.
SNDL Company Profile
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
