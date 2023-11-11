SNDL (SNDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.05 million during the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%.

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SNDL has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SNDL by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SNDL by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SNDL by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SNDL by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SNDL in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

