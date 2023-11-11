Softcat (LON:SCT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,403.03

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,403.03 ($17.32) and traded as low as GBX 1,268 ($15.65). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,288 ($15.90), with a volume of 125,562 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a GBX 29.60 ($0.37) dividend. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,464.29%.
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
