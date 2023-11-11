Sohu.com (SOHU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

SOHU opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.46. Sohu.com has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOHU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sohu.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

