Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 435.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonendo from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sonendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of SONX stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.04. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 million. Sonendo had a negative net margin of 137.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonendo will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonendo by 126.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 65,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonendo by 1,133.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

