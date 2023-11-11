Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOVO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens downgraded Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOVO

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Sovos Brands stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -154.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.04. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sovos Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,013,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,716,665.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,013,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,716,665.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,979,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,604,015.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 22.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.