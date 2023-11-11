SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

SpartanNash Trading Up 1.3 %

SpartanNash stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $758.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SpartanNash by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in SpartanNash by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

