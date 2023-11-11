Spectral AI (MDAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectral AI Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDAI opened at $2.80 on Friday. Spectral AI has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectral AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spectral AI stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Spectral AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Spectral AI

Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd., a predictive analytics company, develops AI algorithms and optical technology in wound care treatment. It offers DeepView wound imaging solution, an AI technology and multispectral imaging system that provides healing assessments for burn wounds and diabetic foot ulcers. Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd.

