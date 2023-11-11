Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.11 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider Kamal Hamed sold 39,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $50,159.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 54,553 shares of company stock worth $69,298 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

