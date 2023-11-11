Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,760,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

