Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.24

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $4.39. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 247,316 shares traded.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $171.20 million, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 30,723 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $115,211.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,921.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at $13,637,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,689,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 479,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 284,532 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.1% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 290,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 151,689 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,315,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 184,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

