SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Cut to $58.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 206.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

