SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

