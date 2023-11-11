Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Seagen Put Options (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 27,690 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the typical volume of 14,471 put options.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $371,511.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,646,329.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 138.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $213.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.80. Seagen has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

