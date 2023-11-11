Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of VanEck Oil Services ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 12,123 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 123% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,438 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,929,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,601,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

OIH stock opened at $318.89 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $246.04 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.23.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

