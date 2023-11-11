StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $157.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $896,752.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

