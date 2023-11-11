StockNews.com Downgrades Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Sell

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Stock Down 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.42. Avinger has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

