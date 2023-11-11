StockNews.com Downgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Buy

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $694.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,372,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 40.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 236,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 68,482 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 23.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.