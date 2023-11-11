StockNews.com Downgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Buy

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Barrett Business Services Trading Up 1.0 %
Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services
In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,372,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 40.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 236,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 68,482 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 23.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
