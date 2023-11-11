StockNews.com Downgrades Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to Buy

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

LNG opened at $171.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $179.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

