StockNews.com Downgrades Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to Sell

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CHK opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $106.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.