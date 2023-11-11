StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

