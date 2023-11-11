StockNews.com Downgrades MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Hold

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MCFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $19.95 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $343.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.78.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 42.36% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $738,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,756,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,054,581.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 32.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48,070 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 245.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,786 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 166,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,242 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

