StockNews.com Downgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Sell

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

