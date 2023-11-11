StockNews.com Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NGD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

New Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.58. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

