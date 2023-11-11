StockNews.com Downgrades Unifi (NYSE:UFI) to Sell

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Unifi Trading Up 4.1 %

UFI opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. Unifi has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unifi will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Unifi

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,803,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,814. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,803,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,814. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,798,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,563.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $88,870. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Unifi by 9.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 9.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 9.3% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 69,505 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.