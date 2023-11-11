StockNews.com Downgrades XPO (NYSE:XPO) to Sell

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Shares of XPO opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.13. XPO has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

