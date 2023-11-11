StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

