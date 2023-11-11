StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

