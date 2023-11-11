StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.