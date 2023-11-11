StockNews.com Lowers Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Hold

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

LOPE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $139.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.