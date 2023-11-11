StockNews.com Lowers Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to Buy

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,526 shares of company stock valued at $427,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.